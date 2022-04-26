Marion County School board members are set to approve funding for the Lucina Patient Simulator at their meeting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County school board members are meeting.

They are set to approve an item on their consent agenda, $80,000 in funding for the Lucina Patient Simulator.

It would be used to teach students at the Marion Technical Academy.

This meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.