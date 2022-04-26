Marion County School board members are set to approve funding for the Lucina Patient Simulator at their meeting
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County school board members are meeting.
They are set to approve an item on their consent agenda, $80,000 in funding for the Lucina Patient Simulator.
It would be used to teach students at the Marion Technical Academy.
This meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.
