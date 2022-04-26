Advertisement

Neighbors are reacting to a drive by shooting in Dixie County that sent two people to the hospital

Neighbors are reacting to a drive by shooting in dixie county that sent two people to the hospital.
By Kristin Chase
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - “I heard a pop pop pop pop pow and I didn’t really know what was going on”, Curtis Copeland lives in the area of NE 106 Street and NE 220th Ave and this is what he heard just before three o’clock in the morning.

“After the fact that I heard the shooting I didn’t come out to find out what was going on because I didn’t know where it was coming from. I don’t run to danger” said Copeland.

Cross City police officers say after the drive-by shooting took place, the two victims then showed up at the Cross City EMS station with gun shot wounds.

“We came up here and we seen I don’t know. It was crazy last night everybody was just, I saw somebody crawling on the ground” said KJ Carter, who lives in the neighborhood.

Both adult victims were taken to the hospital and at last word were said to be in stable condition.

“I fear for their lives when situations like that happen”, Curtis has two children who live with him and says many other young people live in the neighborhood who he worries about in these situations.

His daughter agrees.

“There should have never been a shooting that hurt nobody so I think there should be more safety. There are a lot of kids around here and it is not safe for shooting” said Stormie Copeland.

Other neighbors I spoke with say this is a calm area but they would like to see more law enforcement patrols.

They do have a clear hope for the investigation.

“I hope they find whoever did the shooting and put them in jail where they need to be. I hope the guys that got shot, they recover” said Curtis Copeland.

Cross City police officers are now investigating the shooting that they say is an isolated incident.

