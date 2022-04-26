NFL Draft Profile: Kaiir Elam

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The NFL Draft is barreling down the tracks like a freight train. One Florida Gator who could hear his name called as early as Thursday’s first round is Kaiir Elam. The cornerback is approaching this life-changing moment with a sense of anticipation, but also a great deal of perspective.

“I’m a God fearing man, I try to treat people how I wanted to be treated,” Elam said on Florida Pro Day on March 28. “I feel God is going to repay it to me in my next life.”

Elam has reason to be optimistic. After making six interceptions in three seasons at Florida, Elam projects as one of the top six cornerbacks in his draft class. He owns a 4.39 40-yard time, but to test his quickness daily, Elam joined an elite training group in South Florida, where football players practically grow on trees.

“We had the fastest combine group, the fastest safeties, the fastest two corners, the fastest receiver at the combine, so that’s why I train in Fort Lauderdale,” said Elam.

He’ll become the third member of his family to reach the NFL, joining his father Abram and uncle Matt, who each had productive careers. While Elam has a certified financial planner, perhaps some inside knowledge from his father and uncle has given him the confidence to not hire an agent for his first pro contract.

“When you have the answers to the test, you have to use them,” said Elam. “For some guys it’s important to have an agent, but I felt it was important to have my team.”

Elam also understands draft day is only the beginning. He won’t sweat the projections that now have the former first round lock getting chosen closer to the second round.

“I can’t control anything, I just have to go out there and show my abilities,” said Elam. “I just have to focus on getting better, at the end of the day it’s about self-improvement.”

And if Elam can, he’s a good bet to thrive on Sundays as he did in The Swamp.

