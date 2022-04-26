North Central Florida Treasures: Antique Lady Ashtrays

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins gives us the history behind a small antique from the early 1900′s.

During that time, ladies were considered " sophisticated " if they had a designed handheld ashtray to pair with a cigarette. These lady ashtrays came in many different designs and and colors, women of the time would often even match the accessory with their outfit.

These popular antiques in a retail setting go for 12$ to 15$, some popular treasures from over 100 years ago.

