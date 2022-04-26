Advertisement

Pregnant Gainesville woman arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pregnant Gainesville woman is in jail after allegedly beating her boyfriend and hitting him with her car.

According to Gainesville Police Department officers, 19-year-old Takilah Gray was arrested after being accused of punching, biting, and threatening her boyfriend with a knife during an argument.

While the victim was calling 911 he says Gray backed over him with her car.

Gray is being held in the Alachua County Jail on one count of aggravated battery.

