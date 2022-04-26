Pregnant Gainesville woman arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pregnant Gainesville woman is in jail after allegedly beating her boyfriend and hitting him with her car.

According to Gainesville Police Department officers, 19-year-old Takilah Gray was arrested after being accused of punching, biting, and threatening her boyfriend with a knife during an argument.

While the victim was calling 911 he says Gray backed over him with her car.

Gray is being held in the Alachua County Jail on one count of aggravated battery.

