Silver Springs teenager arrested after repeatedly stabbing girlfriend’s father

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A Silver Springs teenager is behind bars after turning himself in for a stabbing.

According to Marion County sheriff’s deputies, 17-year-old Alex Harris stabbed his girlfriend’s dad several times during an argument.

Harris confirmed he stabbed the victim and was followingly arrested on Saturday.

He stabbed the victim twice in the abdomen and once above his left ear.

Harris is being held at the Marion County Jail on felony aggravated battery charges.

