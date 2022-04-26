Advertisement

Three Alachua schools implementing I.A.M. STEAM program next school year

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Summer is coming for North Central Florida students, and some in Alachua will start the next school year with a different way of learning.

The new I.A.M. STEAM program will be implemented in three Alachua schools: Irby Elementary, Alachua Elementary, and Mebane Middle.

The program will give students IPads or laptops for year-round, take-home use beginning next school year.

These devices are being repurposed from the pandemic, when they were given to students for remote learning.

Heather Harbour, principal of Alachua Elementary, says their school is aware of the STEAM opportunities already forming in the city of Alachua and their team wants to “develop those skillsets in our students now from kindergarten through high school. We are setting them up with skills that will put them in a position to be advantageous for them in their careers.”

Funding for the project comes from ‘One Mill for Schools’ sales tax and the general revenue fund.

