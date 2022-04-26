TV20 Sit-down: UF men’s basketball coach Todd Golden

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -There is no offseason anymore in the world of college basketball coaching. And the challenge is magnified when you’re new to a job. Todd Golden has been in Gainesville about a month since being hired to coach the Gator men’s team. With that in mind, TV20 Gator Insider Steve Russell presents a sit-down interview with the new head of the Gator program.

(Steve Russell):

“Well, it’s our pleasure, first time to get a chance to talk to Florida men’s basketball coach Todd Golden. Todd, welcome, thanks for doing this. So many things I want to ask, but these last few weeks you’ve been here, what’s it been like? A whirlwind, but what’s it been like so far?”

(Todd Golden):

“Honestly, it’s been great. I was able to being my family down when we first got here for the press conference and the first couple of days. They have since been back in San Francisco, done a lot in a short period of time. We’ve been able to hire a great staff that I’m really excited about, kept some guys in the program that we think are important building blocks to have success. And then we’ve added a few guys as well, so we feel that knock on wood, we’ve had s decent start.”

(Steve Russell):

“A lot of people these days are talking NIL, transfer portal. That must get difficult to navigate sometimes, which you have to do. Your thoughts on that?”

(Todd Golden):

“It is what it is in our profession right now. A lot of people have opinions and thoughts on it, but reality is it’s here, and the transfer portal is becoming a place where recruiting is petty important so we still have your young high school kids, grad school kids, grad transfers, but the transfer portal with the one-time transfer exception is here to stay.”

(Steve Russell):

“Does it change how you recruit?”

(Todd Golden):

“Absolutely. The way I explained it, college basketball has changed more in the last two years than it did in the previous 20. And if you’re not adjusting and on top of it, you’ll be left behind a little.”

(Steve Russell):

“I couldn’t wait to hear this because fans hear the buzz word about analytics. I have heard you can look at a group on the floor and you can know that group does more than another. Is that true? And discuss analytics and what effect it has on college basketball.”

(Todd Golden):

“I think we’re on the forefront of analytics in basketball. We look at basketball through an analytical lens. We’re always looking to have as much data as we can before making an educated decision. Whether it’s recruiting, scheduling, in-game, situations, roster alignment, player development, whatever the case may be, we’re always trying to gather as much data as we possibly can and then evaluate that data to make good, informed decisions, so there are certain things we do to try and separate ourselves from others but it’s more like on a macro level than anything in particular micro that’s more impactful than others.”

(Steve Russell):

“You’ve had a chance to meet with some of the players who are here and meet some of the new players. How has that gone?”

(Todd Golden):

“Awesome. When I got this opportunity, we recognized quickly there are some really important pieces in the program that we wanted to keep around and keep building with them. I look at Collin Castleton, getting him to come back and take that fifth year. A guy who was really prideful of wearing that orange and blue, being a Gator. He decided to sacrifice or wait on going to play professional basketball. A guy like Kowacie Reeves who I think is a huge building block for the future of the program. He’s an impressive young man who has real good potential on the floor and showed that at the end of last season with some really good games. Myreon Jones is a guy I really like. I think he’s going to have a big year for us. There are guys in our program who are really good who we want to make sure they were comfortable and wanted to continue with our program and knock on wood, they’re still with us.”

(Steve Russell):

“Do you go, hey, fresh start for everybody? Do you use that tape, how do you approach that?”

(Todd Golden):

“I think it’s a mixture of both, I think we use that to see where they’re good, where we think they need to improve, but at the same time I do want them to feel like it’s a fresh start, and it’s a meritocracy, everybody starts from the same spot, everybody is going to be equal opportunity to be impactful and earn playing time. and for guys who maybe didn’t feel they had a great spot last year, they feel they can achieve some good things this year.”

(Steve Russell):

“Very passionate fan base here. Coaching in the SEC, are you looking forward to that challenge?”

(Todd Golden):

“I love it. I’s something for me as a younger head coach I’ve been hopeful of getting an opportunity like this. We were able to do some really good things at San Francisco, which provided us this opportunity, and I think if you want to compete and be a part of the best, you wan tot be a part of a league like the SEC and compete against guys like coach Calipari, coach Pearl, coach Rick Barnes to name a few. To be one of the best you have to do it in this league as well.”

(Steve Russell):

“For those who don’t know, how did you get into coaching?”

(Todd Golden):

“Great question, I played at St. Mary’s in California, and then a couple of years overseas. It took me a little bit to get into coaching. I went into sales and marketing for a little bit, and while I had some success there, I didn’t enjoy it. I wanted to be back part of a team and be able to help young guys achieve their goals and once I got into coaching over a decade ago at Columbia I’ve never really looked back.”

(Steve Russell):

“With NIL and all that is, how do you approach all of that and if you could change anything with that Todd would you change anything?”

(Todd Golden):

“We’re so early in this, there’s a lot to be figured out. all we’re trying to do is gather information on it. As coaches we’re not supposed to be involved very much in terms of what’s going on so the guys who are received NIL make sure they have some financial literacy, you’ll have to pay taxes on some of that money. all we can do is be on the forefront of it so we’re educating our guys the best we can so they can take advantage of it and not be taken advantage of.”

(Steve Russell):

“Did you look at this league and see where all these teams are and who they were?”

(Todd Golden):

“From my time at Auburn, I spent 2 years in this league and had an understanding of what it is about. Obviously over the past six years, this is a league I’ve watched religiously. I felt, even though I hadn’t coached in the league, I felt I knew it really really well so that when coach White left, this is the one I circled on my radar and even told my wife and said if we can find a way to get involved in this opportunity, I would love to go do it, and knock on wood, they felt I was the guy who could be successful here so there were some other opportunities I had a chance to look at but this was by far where we wanted to be”

(Steve Russell):

“It’s been our pleasure to talk with Florida’s new men’s basketball coach Todd Golden. Coach thank you.”

(Todd Golden):

“Yeah, thank you very much.”

