UPDATE: FHP troopers identify the type of vehicle suspected in hit and run on Waldo Road

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are asking people to be on the lookout for a vehicle connected to a deadly hit and run crash.

Troopers say sometime before 8 a.m. on Monday, a bicycle rider was hit while riding on Waldo Road near Northeast 127th Street. Troopers found the 28-year-old man’s body on the side of the road.

FHP investigators suspect the vehicle used in the crash was an F250 or F350 pickup truck made between 1998 and 2004 or a Ford Excursion made between 2000 and 2004. The vehicle should have damage to the front right headlight.

Troopers ask anyone with information to report it to crime stoppers.

