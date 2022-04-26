UPDATE: FHP troopers identify the type of vehicle suspected in hit and run on Waldo Road

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are asking people to be on the lookout for a vehicle connected to a deadly hit and run crash.

Troopers say sometime before 8 a.m. on Monday, a bicycle rider was hit while riding on Waldo Road near Northeast 127th Street. Troopers found the 28-year-old man’s body on the side of the road.

FHP investigators suspect the vehicle used in the crash was an F250 or F350 pickup truck made between 1998 and 2004 or a Ford Excursion made between 2000 and 2004. The vehicle should have damage to the front right headlight.

FHP seeks info on 1998 to 04 F250/F350 truck or a 2000 to 2004 Ford Excursion. Vehicle should have significant damage to right front headlight. This vehicle struck & killed a bicyclist between 12:00 A- 7:00 AM on 4/25/22 on SR 24, 1.6 miles west of Waldo & then fled the scene. — FHP Gainesville (@FHPGainesville) April 25, 2022

Troopers ask anyone with information to report it to crime stoppers.

