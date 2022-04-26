Waldo Road hit-and-run victim identified

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The identify of the man who was hit and killed while biking on Waldo Road has been confirmed.

Family members have confirmed the 26-year-old was Jarrett “JT” Young.

Young was killed while biking on Waldo Road when he was struck by a vehicle.

The driver fled the scene.

The suspect in the hit and run is a 55-year-old male driver of a Ford truck.

He has yet to have been arrested by Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

