Waldo Road hit-and-run victim identified
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The identify of the man who was hit and killed while biking on Waldo Road has been confirmed.
Family members have confirmed the 26-year-old was Jarrett “JT” Young.
Young was killed while biking on Waldo Road when he was struck by a vehicle.
The driver fled the scene.
The suspect in the hit and run is a 55-year-old male driver of a Ford truck.
He has yet to have been arrested by Florida Highway Patrol troopers.
TRENDING STORY: Pregnant Gainesville woman arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.