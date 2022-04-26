Williston softball team knocks off top-ranked Union County, 6-5

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) -The Williston Red Devils are rounding into a softball team you don’t want to face in next week’s district tournament. Williston took down Union County, Florida’s top-ranked team in Class 1A according to the latest FHSAA rankings, 6-5 on Monday night in Lake Butler. The victory by the Red Devils (16-6) avenges an 8-3 loss to the Fightin’ Tigers (14-4) that took place on March 17.

Williston jumped on Union County for three runs in the top of the first inning and never trailed, although the Fightin’ Tigers rallied to close to within 3-2 by the third inning. The score remained that way until both teams scored three times in the seventh.

Williston extended its winning streak to four and will host Forest in Tuesday’s regular season finale. Union County has two games left, both at home: Tuesday versus Columbia and Thursday against GHS.

