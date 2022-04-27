The Alachua County Equal Opportunity Office is helping sponsor a virtual fair housing community forum

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Equal Opportunity Office is co-sponsoring a virtual fair housing community forum.

Along with the city of Gainesville Office of Equity and Inclusion, they will discuss multiple city and county topics.

These include fair housing ordinances, the renter’s rights ordinances, victims of domestic violence, and more.

This forum will be online from 2:00 to 4:30 p.m.

