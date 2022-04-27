Advertisement

The Alachua County Equal Opportunity Office is helping sponsor a virtual fair housing community forum

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Equal Opportunity Office is co-sponsoring a virtual fair housing community forum.

Along with the city of Gainesville Office of Equity and Inclusion, they will discuss multiple city and county topics.

TRENDING STORY: Trial date set for executives who laundered money through former Regional Hospital in Williston

These include fair housing ordinances, the renter’s rights ordinances, victims of domestic violence, and more.

This forum will be online from 2:00 to 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting

Latest News

High Springs student lends musical talents to give back to classmates
High Springs student lends musical talents to give back to classmates
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
High Springs student pulls strings to give back to classmates
High Springs student lends musical talents to give back to classmates
Alachua County Pets: Lightning McQueen, Charlize, Pollen, and Honey
Alachua County Pets: Lightning McQueen, Charlize, Pollen, and Honey
Alachua County Pets: Lightning McQueen, Charlize, Pollen, and Honey
Alachua County Pets: Lightning McQueen, Charlize, Pollen, and Honey