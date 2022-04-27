Alachua County public schools are having their annual kindergarten roundup

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County public schools will be holding their annual kindergarten roundup.

For the first time since 2019, it will be in person.

All elementary schools serving kindergarteners will open their doors to incoming kindergarten students and their families.

The roundup session will be sometime between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. on a school-by-school schedule.

