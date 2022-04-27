Advertisement

BREAKING: Gilchrist County deputies arrest student in connection with bomb threats

Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.(MGN)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested an 18-year-old Trenton High School student this afternoon in connection with bomb threats made at area schools last month.

Deputies tell TV20 the student, Douglas Marangoni, 18, was a student at Bell High School when the threats were made. He has since transferred to Trenton High School.

TV20 has a reporter on the way to Gilchrist County where deputies will hold a press conference to release more details about the investigation. We will update the story as more information is released.

RELATED STORY: School threat investigation continues in Gilchrist County

RELATED STORY: Gilchrist County Schools will be closed due to numerous bomb threats

RELATED STORY: Multiple North Central Florida schools disrupted by threats, suspicious package

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
HIGH SPRINGS MUSIC
HIGH SPRINGS MUSIC
Micanopy Animal Abuse Arrests
Four people arrested on 24 counts of animal abuse in Alachua County
Micanopy Animal Abuse Arrests
Micanopy Animal Abuse Arrest
Holly Heights Shooting
Breaking: Two injured, two detained after shooting in Holly Heights