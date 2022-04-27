BREAKING: Gilchrist County deputies arrest student in connection with bomb threats
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested an 18-year-old Trenton High School student this afternoon in connection with bomb threats made at area schools last month.
Deputies tell TV20 the student, Douglas Marangoni, 18, was a student at Bell High School when the threats were made. He has since transferred to Trenton High School.
TV20 has a reporter on the way to Gilchrist County where deputies will hold a press conference to release more details about the investigation. We will update the story as more information is released.
