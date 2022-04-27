BREAKING: Gilchrist County deputies arrest student in connection with bomb threats

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested an 18-year-old Trenton High School student this afternoon in connection with bomb threats made at area schools last month.

Deputies tell TV20 the student, Douglas Marangoni, 18, was a student at Bell High School when the threats were made. He has since transferred to Trenton High School.

TV20 has a reporter on the way to Gilchrist County where deputies will hold a press conference to release more details about the investigation. We will update the story as more information is released.

