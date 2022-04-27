City manager position remains open in Lake City after council members voted not to move forward with Glen Adams

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A long journey could have found closure in city hall, but in a two to two vote council members will not move forward with Glen Adams as city manager.

“It’s ludicrous that we can’t come to some consensus”, said council member Todd Sampson who made the motion to offer Adams the position for interim city manager for six months for 70-thousand dollars.

This was seconded by Mayor Stephen Witt.

“I think the opposition comes from the fact that there are some people that believe differently. They think the only candidate you can have is a minority candidate. But I think you go with the best candidate available” said Sampson.

The motion was voted against by Eugene Jefferson and Jake Hill who expressed concern over Adam’s lack of experience compared to the 160-thousand dollar salary he wanted.

“This is why, you say, this council is a laughing stock to entertain someone with less than two years of experience this kind of money. He made it clear that Lake City couldn’t afford him and I don’t know where it came from that he wants to be the city manager of Lake City. If we couldn’t afford him then, we definitely can’t afford him now” said said council member, Jake Hill.

An open seat on the city council led to this two-two vote.

Multiple residents spoke out against Adams saying he is not what Lake City needs right now.

“We are a diverse community, were growing. We need certain things and when you need certain things., such as Lake City is growing and has the potential to grow, you need someone with experience. You do not need an infant driving an automobile” said resident, Sylvester Warren.

It is now back to the drawing board and council member Todd Sampson expressed concern about needing a new head hunter leading the search for candidates.

