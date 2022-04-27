Columbia County Report: County officials and business owners are attending a training for developmental growth, Kiwanis Club is hosting their biggest fundraiser of the year

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -More growth for the economy and adding more jobs is the goal for many people in Lake City.

On Thursday elected officials along with company owners are joining together to learn what it takes to attract more businesses to the area. One example of growth is the North Florida Mega Industrial Park where the county is working on its infrastructure along with adding a 500,000 gallon waste water treatment plant that will service the east side of the county.

“To make us competitive with the other markets in the state you really need to have your land at a very ready point of view so you need to have that infrastructure available and as much permitting as you can get done needs to be done ahead of time,” said Jennifer Daniels the economic development specialist.

They expect the park to be completed in September of 2023.

lso happening in Columbia County, the Kiwanis Club in Lake City is getting ready for their 7th annual kids day. It’s being held at the Columbia County Rodeo Arena on May 14.

They’ll have a variety of activities, including bounce houses and water slides. The group’s largest fundraiser of the year helps raise money to feed kids throughout the county.

“The amount of local kids that are skipping the meals, skipping two meals, don’t have backpacks and there are a lot of different kids causes out there, but the root of it a lot of those kids are not eating,” said James Carter.

Admission costs $5 for kids and adults are free. About 100 women will gather for the women’s lunch and learn on Thursday at Florida Gateway Fairgrounds. The event, hosted by the Lake City Columbia County chamber of commerce and sponsored by American Dreams RV Service is the second part of their celebration of women series.

The cost is $40 for chamber members and $60 for non-members. Florida Gateway College is naming their newest building after a late educator. The new STEM building will now be named after Keith and Quinn Leibfried.

Quinn spent 34 years educating and supporting students. The school is honoring her passion for teaching with the naming of the building.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.