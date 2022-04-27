Advertisement

Florida parts ways with soccer head coach Tony Amato

Gators finished tied for 10th in the SEC in Amato’s only season at the helm
Tony Amato looks on as Florida plays a match against the University of South Florida.
Tony Amato looks on as Florida plays a match against the University of South Florida.(ESPN+)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After just one season as the head coach of the Gators soccer team, Tony Amato is being dismissed by the University of Florida.

The veteran coach spent his 19th season in the collegiate ranks with Florida, but is now being let go after Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said there was a “disconnect” between Amato and his players in a press release announced, Wednesday.

“This decision was extremely difficult,” said Stricklin. “My thorough evaluation of the soccer program is that there is a disconnect between Tony and his athletes. We have worked diligently with Tony since last fall when I first became aware of challenges with relationship building and communication. As the issues continued to be brought to my attention, it became apparent that sufficient progress was not being made and Tony was not a fit for the University of Florida. Therefore, it is my assessment that in order to have the program we all expect, this change is necessary. I appreciate Tony’s hard work during his time here and wish he and his family the best.”

“I fully recognize the disruption this causes our athletes and our program. We all wanted this to work, but ultimately it is my responsibility to do what is in the best long-term interest of this program, and thus this decision. We are totally committed to having an outstanding soccer program. I assure everyone this is extremely important to all of us as we begin the search for our new coach.”

In Amato’s only year with the orange and blue, the season following legendary head coach Becky Burleigh’s retirement, his team struggled to a 4-12-4 record, and the Gators tied for 10th in the Southeastern Conference with a league record of 3-6-1.

Amato was fired just one year into his six-year deal, which now makes him the third head coach Stricklin has fired out of the four he’s hired in his tenure as athletic director at the Gainesville based university.

