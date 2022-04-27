Advertisement

Four North Central Florida Schools are ranked in the top 2,000 in the country

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Four North Central Florida schools made the top 2,000 in the latest US News and World Report rankings.

P.K. Yonge topped the list for our area, finishing at number 65 in the state, followed immediately by Buchholz High School.

Eastside and Cedar Key ranked 112th and 113th, just under the wire to make the top 2,000 in the country out of 24,000 schools.

Some of the metrics researchers used included standardized test scores to assess math, science, and reading proficiency.

A link to the complete list is here

