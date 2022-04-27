The Friends of the Library spring book sale is entering its last day after five days of sales

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Friends of the Library spring book sale is coming to an end.

After five days of sales, the Alachua County Library District wraps up with bargain prices.

All items today are just 10 cents.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville pastor calls on community to renovate an historic Black church

All the money benefits projects and the library district.

The book sale is on Main Street from noon to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.