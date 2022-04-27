Advertisement

The Hippodrome debuts new period play “The Revolutionists”

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you romanticize the past and want to travel back to the late 1700s, The Hippodrome has the perfect show for you.

Artistic Director Stephanie Lynge joins TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio to discuss the theater’s new show: The Revolutionist.

