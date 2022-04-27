Advertisement

Hornets sting Panthers in high school baseball rematch, 5-1

Lafayette claims top 10 matchup ahead of next week’s district tournaments
Lafayette claims top 10 matchup over Newberry
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Lafayette baseball team avenged a prior loss to Newberry on Tuesday night, prevailing 5-1 on the road in a clash of top 10 teams in Class 1A. The No. 2 Hornets (15-2) snapped a two-game skid, including a 6-5 loss to the No. 8 Panthers (12-6) that took place on April 19.

Newberry took a 1-0 lead in the second inning and held it through five innings, thanks to starting pitcher Mason Tomchak, who retired the first 15 Hornet batters he faced.

Tomchak’s lead was erased in the sixth, however, as Lafayette scored four runs. The big blow was Jackson Ward’s two-out, two-run single that broke a 1-1 tie. Karlos Murphy then followed with an RBI hit of his own. Ward also collected the win on the mound for Lafayette.

Both teams have one regular season game left before playing district tournaments next week. Newberry is home against Dunnellon on Wednesday, while Lafayette hosts Trenton on Thursday.

