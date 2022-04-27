Horse Capital TV highlights equestrian-focused education at a local college

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A local college offers an equestrian-focused education for students.

Learn more about this school’s beautiful facility in this week’s Horse Capital TV.

RELATED STORY: Horse Capital TV highlights the American Collegiate Horsemen’s Association students’ visit to a Micanopy farm

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.