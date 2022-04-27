Lake City responds to gunfire incident in NW Wilson Street

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police are seeking information regarding a gun-related incident that occurred on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to Northwest Wilson Street around 8 a.m. The victim, whose vehicle was shot several times, said they heard 4 or 5 gunshots near 12 a.m.

The rear windshield was shattered and a bullet hit the liftgate. One bullet was collected for evidence into evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department.

