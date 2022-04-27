Advertisement

Lake City responds to gunfire incident in NW Wilson Street

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police are seeking information regarding a gun-related incident that occurred on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to Northwest Wilson Street around 8 a.m. The victim, whose vehicle was shot several times, said they heard 4 or 5 gunshots near 12 a.m.

The rear windshield was shattered and a bullet hit the liftgate.  One bullet was collected for evidence into evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department.

TRENDING STORY: DCF employee arrested after allegations of elderly abuse

