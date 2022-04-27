Lake City responds to gunfire incident in NW Wilson Street
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police are seeking information regarding a gun-related incident that occurred on Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to Northwest Wilson Street around 8 a.m. The victim, whose vehicle was shot several times, said they heard 4 or 5 gunshots near 12 a.m.
The rear windshield was shattered and a bullet hit the liftgate. One bullet was collected for evidence into evidence.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department.
