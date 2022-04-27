Marion County teen arrested for possession of child porn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teen is behind bars in Marion County on child porn charges.

Deputies arrested 17-year-old Dejaune McDonald on 40 counts of possession and transmission of child porn.

Detectives searched his home on Southwest 150th Loop.

They say they found numerous child porn images, including material of children under 10.

TRENDING STORY: Waldo woman arrested after domestic dispute

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.