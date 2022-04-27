Advertisement

Marion County teen arrested for possession of child porn

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teen is behind bars in Marion County on child porn charges.

Deputies arrested 17-year-old Dejaune McDonald on 40 counts of possession and transmission of child porn.

Detectives searched his home on Southwest 150th Loop.

They say they found numerous child porn images, including material of children under 10.

