Newberry City Commission passes resolution ranking county roads most in need of repair

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - For some, driving down County Road 337 may just be a part of a daily commute, but for others the road is a sign of needed change.

“It breaks my heart to think about it. I had a sister killed in a car accident so it kind of hits really close to home to me,” said Teresa Pabst, lifelong Newberry resident.

The Newberry City Commission passed a resolution that points out county roads most in need of repair, but because they’re all county roads, they can’t move forward without the okay from the Alachua County Commission.

“There are two curves on that road that have 17 fatalities in the course of my lifetime,” said Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe.

Pabst said these roads have been a problem for as long as she can remember.

“It’s always been too narrow like you almost have to take one wheel half way off when you’re passing a bigger truck or something because it’s just not wide enough,” she said.

On the list of roads Newberry leaders want to prioritize, CR 337 is number one, followed by County Roads 235 and 232.

Dennis Johnson, who works at The Shed Store on CR 235, said this list doesn’t shock him.

“You pretty often see accidents right behind me. Like I remember we were sitting in the office one day and we heard just a massive crash,” he said.

Mayor Marlowe said the county commission is set to hold an infrastructure summit this summer, where they’ll discuss how to tackle this list.

“I just hope it doesn’t take them 10 years to do it,” said Pabst.

Marlowe said he hopes the county commission realizes the number of lives that can be saved by prioritizing Newberry’s roads.

