Paige’s Kitchen: BB’s Barbecue Sauce

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are four basic barbecue sauces and they include those based on tomatoes, vinegar, mustard or mayonnaise. Paige’s family grew up in Virginia right on the North Carolina border. As a result her family makes Eastern North Carolina barbecue. It is a vinegar based sauce that is thinner and more spicy than a tomato based sauce. Carolina barbecue is all about pork so this sauce is the perfect marriage for your pulled pork sandwich. This recipe was developed by her mother BB Beck. It’s a keeper for your recipe file. Enjoy!

BB’s Barbecue Sauce

Ingredients

12 pounds of pork butt *

1 quart white vinegar

1 stick real butter

3 TBSP white sugar

2 tsp salt

Black pepper to taste

2 TBSP soy sauce

2 tsp chili powder

1 tsp paprika

1 TBSP Worcestershire sauce

Red pepper flakes to taste- the hotter you like it the more flakes you can use. I use a heaping teaspoon.

Juice of one fresh lemon

Add all ingredients together in order and simmer on the stove for 20 minutes.

Add sauce to pulled pork.

*We cook our pulled pork in the Instant Pot with one cup of this sauce. Make sure you trim off all the fat and cut the pork butt into four large pieces. I browned the outside of the pork in a large dutch oven with canola oil.

After the pork was browned my husband put the quarters into the Instant Pot and added a cup of BB’s sauce. I will attach the Instant Pot recipe below. And you can also use the crock pot or slow cook the pork in your smoker . The meat needs to be falling off the bone when done.

It’s a good idea to double the sauce recipe. I save the sauce from the Instant Pot and refrigerate it so the fat congeals at the top and you can skim off the fat. That way there is no waste. And it is also a good idea to give family or friends a jar of sauce to take home. That’s southern hospitality at its best. Enjoy!

Instant Pot directions

Add all of the meat along with the barbecue sauce mixture to the Instant pot.

Close the lid and set to sealing.

Cook on manual high pressure for 40 minutes. Once the cooking time is up, allow the pressure to release naturally for 10 minutes, then do a quick release.

Remove the meat from the Instant Pot and shred. Stir in more sauce to taste and serve on buns as desired.

