Parents of hit-and-run victim on Waldo Road remember their son

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Family members of the cyclist who was killed in a hit and run spoke about the incident on Wednesday.

According to state troopers, the crash occurred on Waldo Road on Sunday night. Family members and authorities alike confirmed the identity of the victim as 28-year-old Jarrett J.T. Young.

“He was riding a bike back [home] that he had just put an electric motor on so that he could get back and forth to work,” said his mother, Renee Johnson, “That’s who my son was.”

Young was the father of two children.

“If I had my way, the person that did this would pay child support for the next 18 years to those babies, because that’s what they deserve,” said Johnson.

Young’s parents say he will always be remembered as a hardworking man and father. Troopers say the driver responsible is a 55-year-old man whose name is yet to be released.

Troopers have not yet filed charges.

