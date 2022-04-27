Advertisement

Parents of hit-and-run victim on Waldo Road remember their son

Parents of hit-and-run victim on Waldo Road remember their son
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Family members of the cyclist who was killed in a hit and run spoke about the incident on Wednesday.

According to state troopers, the crash occurred on Waldo Road on Sunday night. Family members and authorities alike confirmed the identity of the victim as 28-year-old Jarrett J.T. Young.

“He was riding a bike back [home] that he had just put an electric motor on so that he could get back and forth to work,” said his mother, Renee Johnson, “That’s who my son was.”

Young was the father of two children.

“If I had my way, the person that did this would pay child support for the next 18 years to those babies, because that’s what they deserve,” said Johnson.

Young’s parents say he will always be remembered as a hardworking man and father. Troopers say the driver responsible is a 55-year-old man whose name is yet to be released.

Troopers have not yet filed charges.

TRENDING STORY: Gilchrist County deputies arrest student in connection with bomb threats

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting

Latest News

No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
Draft Profile: Zachary Carter
Aiming for the stars, middle schoolers head to Washington D.C. for American Rocketry Challenge
Aiming for the stars, middle schoolers head to Washington D.C. for American Rocketry Challenge
Peaches
What’s Growing On: Training and pruning peach trees
INMATE DEATH UPDATE
Three correctional officers were arrested after an inmate dies in their custody