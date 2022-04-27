Advertisement

Preparing for Summer: North Central Florida YMCA to host free Healthy Kids Day

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The North Central Florida YMCA is getting ready for summer by offering a day of family fun this Saturday.

Happening form 10 am until 2 pm is the 30th Annual Healthy Kids Day.The free event offers outdoor activities, games, and prizes to kids of all ages.

North Central Florida’s YMCA President and CEO Angela Howard said this event promotes healthy lifestyles in an interactive way.

“Summer time is coming around and we want kids to be active during this summer, so this is a time we can get prepared for the most healthy and amazing summer,” said Howard.

The Y will also be expanding summer programs outside of Gainesville into the Micanopy and Hawthorne communities.

