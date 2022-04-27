Take Stock in Children searching for mentors

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Take Stock in Children Alachua County is in need of mentors.

The organization has accepted 46 children into the program.

Mentors are needed for the 46 middle and high school students.

Take Stock in Children is a scholarship and mentorship program.

When students complete high school they are awarded a two-year Florida pre-paid scholarship.

