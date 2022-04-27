Advertisement

Take Stock in Children searching for mentors

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Take Stock in Children Alachua County is in need of mentors.

The organization has accepted 46 children into the program.

Mentors are needed for the 46 middle and high school students.

Take Stock in Children is a scholarship and mentorship program.

When students complete high school they are awarded a two-year Florida pre-paid scholarship.

TRENDING STORY: Preparing for Summer: North Central Florida YMCA to host free Healthy Kids Day

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
HIGH SPRINGS MUSIC
HIGH SPRINGS MUSIC
Micanopy Animal Abuse Arrests
Four people arrested on 24 counts of animal abuse in Alachua County
Micanopy Animal Abuse Arrests
Micanopy Animal Abuse Arrest
Holly Heights Shooting
Breaking: Two injured, two detained after shooting in Holly Heights