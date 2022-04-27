Advertisement

Trial date set for executives who laundered money through former Regional Hospital in Williston

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The executives accused of running Williston’s Regional General hospital bankrupt are facing legal consequences in two weeks.

Ringleader Jorge Perez gained control of the hospital in 2016.   He is one of 8 people facing a jury in federal court on May 9.

Perez is accused of using the hospital’s accounts and billing systems to place fraudulent claims.  Co-defendant James Porter Jr., of Ocala, is one of those accused of laundering the millions received from insurance companies. 

After a long series of setbacks, Regional General closed in 2019.

