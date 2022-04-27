Advertisement

Waldo woman arrested after domestic dispute

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Waldo woman is behind bars.

She is accused of stabbing herself and threatening a family member.

According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials, 34-year-old Ashley Guinn was arrested.

A victim said Guinn would wake her up by beating her.

When the victim refused to give Guinn money, Guinn put a knife to the victim’s throat.

She then stabbed herself before the victim took the knife away.

Guinn is being held in the Alachua County Jail on domestic aggravated assault charges.

TRENDING STORY: Trial date set for executives who laundered money through former Regional Hospital in Williston

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
HIGH SPRINGS MUSIC
HIGH SPRINGS MUSIC
Micanopy Animal Abuse Arrests
Four people arrested on 24 counts of animal abuse in Alachua County
Micanopy Animal Abuse Arrests
Micanopy Animal Abuse Arrest
Holly Heights Shooting
Breaking: Two injured, two detained after shooting in Holly Heights