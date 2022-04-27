Waldo woman arrested after domestic dispute

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Waldo woman is behind bars.

She is accused of stabbing herself and threatening a family member.

According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials, 34-year-old Ashley Guinn was arrested.

A victim said Guinn would wake her up by beating her.

When the victim refused to give Guinn money, Guinn put a knife to the victim’s throat.

She then stabbed herself before the victim took the knife away.

Guinn is being held in the Alachua County Jail on domestic aggravated assault charges.

TRENDING STORY: Trial date set for executives who laundered money through former Regional Hospital in Williston

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.