WATCH: Chair flies out of truck on highway, crashes into police cruiser

Trooper Dylan LaMere’s dashcam video shows the chair fly toward the cruiser before slamming into the front windshield. (Source: Vermont State Police)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT
VERMONT (Gray News) – An unsecured chair flew out of the back of a pickup truck on the highway and smashed into a Vermont State Police cruiser.

According to Vermont State Police, no one was hurt but the cruiser had a lot of damage.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck was given a ticket for having an unsecured load.

