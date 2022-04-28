Advertisement

The Alachua County Library District will be hosting the Human Library event

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:50 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -If reading books isn’t your thing, how good are you at reading people?

The Alachua County Library District is offering a more personal way to learn new things.

TRENDING STORY: School bus driver injured following crash in Bradford County

The library is hosting the Human Library event at 2 p.m. on May 15th at the Cone Park Branch.

Instead of checking out books, attendees will get to speak with human books who are volunteers from diverse backgrounds about their life experiences.

For more information, click here

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting

Latest News

Retail under apartments underperforms, Target to close doors after years of falling short
Retail under apartments underperforms, Target to close doors after years of falling short
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
The Golden Apple Horse unveiling will be at West Port High School
The Golden Apple Horse unveiling will be at West Port High School
The Golden Apple Horse unveiling will be at West Port High School
The Golden Apple Horse unveiling will be at West Port High School
Arbor Day
Mcintosh hosts its first-ever Arbor Day event