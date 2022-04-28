The Alachua County Library District will be hosting the Human Library event

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -If reading books isn’t your thing, how good are you at reading people?

The Alachua County Library District is offering a more personal way to learn new things.

The library is hosting the Human Library event at 2 p.m. on May 15th at the Cone Park Branch.

Instead of checking out books, attendees will get to speak with human books who are volunteers from diverse backgrounds about their life experiences.

