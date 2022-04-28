Alachua County Pets: Lightning McQueen, Charlize, Pollen, and Honey

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First, say good morning and Ka-Chow to Lightning McQueen. This guy knows speed and will race around all day, but he is also a big cuddle.

Next, we have this spunky gal Charlize. She has lots of energy and loves to play, and this gorgeous girl is also very well mannered and settles down easily.

Lastly, meet Pollen and Honey. These two cuties came in together and are slowly coming out of their shell. They love exploring just as much as they love snuggling with each other.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

The shelter is celebrating Star Wars Day 2022!

They are hosting a May the Fourth adoption event.

All fees will be lowered to just $4 from May 3rd to the 7th.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

