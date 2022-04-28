Advertisement

Breaking: Two injured, two detained after shooting in Holly Heights

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the scene of a shooting. 

Two people were shot and two are detained in the Holly Heights neighborhood of Gainesville.

We have a reporter in the area.  We will have more details later in our upcoming newscasts.

