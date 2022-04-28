Advertisement

Convicted murderer in Putnam County faces death penalty again

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Putnam County jury is recommending the death penalty for a convicted murderer.   

38-year-old Timothy Fletcher is being re-sentenced for strangling his step-grandmother in 2009.  A jury voted to give him the death penalty in 2012, but that sentence was nullified after Florida’s Capital Punishment System was ruled unconstitutional.  

Florida courts now require juries to unanimously recommend the death penalty, and a judge will have the final say.

