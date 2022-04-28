Convicted murderer in Putnam County faces death penalty again

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Putnam County jury is recommending the death penalty for a convicted murderer.

38-year-old Timothy Fletcher is being re-sentenced for strangling his step-grandmother in 2009. A jury voted to give him the death penalty in 2012, but that sentence was nullified after Florida’s Capital Punishment System was ruled unconstitutional.

Florida courts now require juries to unanimously recommend the death penalty, and a judge will have the final say.

