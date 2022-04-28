Forest baseball team holds off Buchholz in 6A duel, 9-6

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -When the FHSAA unveiled its new state rankings on Tuesday, it became clear that Wednesday’s Forest-Buchholz baseball game would loom large in Class 6A. The Wildcats came in ranked 11th in the classification, and the Bobcats 12th.

On the field, things played out closely as well with the Wildcats winning, 9-6 thanks to five runs in the fourth inning. Forest improves to 17-4 while Buchholz falls to 16-7. TCU commit Kaden Smith earned the victory for the Wildcats on the mound.

Forest takes a five-game winning streak into Thursday’s regular season finale at home against Santa Fe. Buchholz visits Oakleaf on Thursday. District tournaments are on tap for both schools next week.

