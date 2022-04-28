Four people arrested on 24 counts of animal abuse in Alachua County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Four Micanopy residents are behind bars.

They were arrested on two dozen counts of animal cruelty.

According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy reports the four defendants live off of Southeast County Road 234 in the town.

Deputies arrived at the home after receiving a tip that the animal abuse had occurred.

They located several malnourished dogs including the skeleton and remains of multiple dead animals.

All four are being charged with 24 counts of aggravated animal abuse and five counts of unlawful disposal of a dead animal.

