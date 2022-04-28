Advertisement

Four people arrested on 24 counts of animal abuse in Alachua County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Four Micanopy residents are behind bars. 

They were arrested on two dozen counts of animal cruelty. 

According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy reports the four defendants live off of Southeast County Road 234 in the town. 

Deputies arrived at the home after receiving a tip that the animal abuse had occurred. 

They located several malnourished dogs including the skeleton and remains of multiple dead animals.  

All four are being charged with 24 counts of aggravated animal abuse and five counts of unlawful disposal of a dead animal.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

