Gator lacrosse team extends win streak to 10, doubles up JU, 12-6

Florida got some separation with a 4-1 scoring run in the second quarter to lead 9-3 at half
Heller's hat trick lifts Florida to 12-4
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 9 Florida lacrosse team prevailed in Wednesday’s home finale, earning a Top-25 win over No. 22 Jacksonville, 12-6 at Donald R. Dizney Stadium. The victory was the Gators’ 10th in a row and it gives UF an overall record of 12-4. The Dolphins, who came in with an unbeaten record in the A-Sun, drop to 11-4.

Emily Heller led Florida offensively with her second hat trick of the season, while Emerson Cabrera, Paisley Eagan, Emma LoPinto and Danielle Pavinelli each scored twice. Defensively, Sarah Reznick was a rock, tallying 11 saves on a .647 save percentage.

The Gators can secure the outright AAC regular season title by beating East Carolina Saturday on the road. Opening draw is set for 11 a.m.

