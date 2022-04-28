Gilchrist County deputies arrested an 18 year old student in connection to bomb threats

GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - “I was tired of them, there’s no point calling them in” That was the feeling of many teachers and students in Bell and Trenton middle-high school after a string of bomb threats last month.

“This close to the end of the school year it causes problems to call a bomb threat in. It’s just going to keep pushing the end of school farther and farther out. I’m glad that the person got caught” said Trenton high school student, Dawson Mower.

Law enforcement officers say that person is 18 year old Douglas Marangoni.

This video shows him being escorted into the Gilchrist County jail after he was arrested at his home.

“You’re going to be held responsible for them no matter how lighthearted it was made or what your intentions were. Were going to take it for face value and believe that you were going to carry it out and hold you accountable” said Bobby Schultz, Sheriff of Gilchrist County.

For Marangoni, that accountability means facing 5 felony charges and 2 misdemeanor charges for bomb threats against Gilchrist County schools on March 11th.

“I definitely feel a lot better knowing that they have caught who is responsible for this but it makes me sad at the same time to know it was a student” said Trenton high school teacher, Monica Brown.

Deputies say the 18 year old was a student at Bell high school when the threats began in March but since then had transferred to Trenton high school.

“Its one of those things also where were looking, ‘Did we miss something’. We don’t ever want to be like that. We want our students to feel safe and be able to come to us anytime whether its good or bad” said Brown.

Marangoni is booked into the jail on a 220-thousand dollar bond.

Sheriff Bobby Schultz says the investigation is still open, but with more evidence he hopes this arrest will conclude it.

