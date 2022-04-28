High Springs student lends musical talents to give back to classmates

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The transition into High school isn’t always easy, but before getting started at Santa Fe High School, High Springs Community School 8th grade student, Trevor Ellis, is drowning out the noise.

“When I hear music... I just fall in love with it,” said Ellis. “It’s something special to me that’s been there since I was super young.”

The 14-year-old started playing musical instruments at the age of two and he’s been attending HSCS since the age of five.

“There are so many memories that I took from here starting from kindergarten to 8th grade. It’s unbelievable,” Ellis added.

Before the school year comes to a close he’s hoping to leave his mark, and not just while signing his friends yearbooks.

He’ll be combining his musical talents with his love for giving back. He will perform Thursday to raise money to help his classmates afford yearbooks and school supplies.

RELATED STORY: University of Florida student runs business based on charcuterie trend

Civics and yearbook teacher William McMahon is looking forward to watching Trevor light up the stage the same way he said Trevor light’s up the classroom. McMahon helped set up a performance in town to boost fundraising efforts.

“Yearbooks, as with everything right now, they’ve gone up to 50 dollars per yearbook and for a lot of kids don’t have the budget to have these memories of these school year and luckily we have Trevor Ellis to help give them these memories for a lifetime,” said McMahon. “He’s leading by example he’s doing what we want all our kids to do.”

The fundraiser will take place from 6 to 8 pm at the Great Outdoors restaurant in High Springs Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.