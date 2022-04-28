Advertisement

Hilton Ocala is hosting the youth job fair

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:45 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala is bringing back the youth job fair.

CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion is teaming up with Marion County public schools to host the event.

TRENDING STORY: Gilchrist County deputies arrested an 18 year old student in connection to bomb threats

This fair is in-person and exclusively for 16 to 24-year-olds.

This event will be at the Hilton Ocala at 3600 Southwest 36th Avenue from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting

Latest News

Retail under apartments underperforms, Target to close doors after years of falling short
Retail under apartments underperforms, Target to close doors after years of falling short
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
The Golden Apple Horse unveiling will be at West Port High School
The Golden Apple Horse unveiling will be at West Port High School
The Golden Apple Horse unveiling will be at West Port High School
The Golden Apple Horse unveiling will be at West Port High School
Arbor Day
Mcintosh hosts its first-ever Arbor Day event