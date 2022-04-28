Hilton Ocala is hosting the youth job fair

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala is bringing back the youth job fair.

CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion is teaming up with Marion County public schools to host the event.

This fair is in-person and exclusively for 16 to 24-year-olds.

This event will be at the Hilton Ocala at 3600 Southwest 36th Avenue from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

