The House net metering bill was vetoed by Governor Ron DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis is tripping the breaker on a bill to allow public utilities to charge fees to make up for lost revenue from residential solar power.

The governor vetoed the house net metering bill Wednesday, which replaced a similar bill sponsored by Senator Jennifer Bradley of Lake City.

In his veto letter, DeSantis says the state should not contribute to the financial crunch citizens are facing due to historic inflation.

