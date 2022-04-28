Advertisement

The House net metering bill was vetoed by Governor Ron DeSantis

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:50 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis is tripping the breaker on a bill to allow public utilities to charge fees to make up for lost revenue from residential solar power.

The governor vetoed the house net metering bill Wednesday, which replaced a similar bill sponsored by Senator Jennifer Bradley of Lake City.

In his veto letter, DeSantis says the state should not contribute to the financial crunch citizens are facing due to historic inflation.

TRENDING STORY: Motion filed to block Florida’s new congressional maps in upcoming elections

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting

Latest News

Retail under apartments underperforms, Target to close doors after years of falling short
Retail under apartments underperforms, Target to close doors after years of falling short
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
The Golden Apple Horse unveiling will be at West Port High School
The Golden Apple Horse unveiling will be at West Port High School
The Golden Apple Horse unveiling will be at West Port High School
The Golden Apple Horse unveiling will be at West Port High School
Arbor Day
Mcintosh hosts its first-ever Arbor Day event