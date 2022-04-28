Advertisement

Motion filed to block Florida’s new congressional maps in upcoming elections

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:06 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Voting rights organizations are asking a judge to stop the congressional district map signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis last week from being used while litigation continues.

RELATED STORY: NCFL lawmakers react to the congressional redistricting map approved by Governor DeSantis

The motion for a temporary injunction filed was filed on Tuesday. It argues the new map, which broke up the former district five in North Central Florida, violates the state constitution.

The plaintiffs claim the new map violates the “Fair Districts Amendment” which prohibits districts from being drawn to place political parties or minority groups at a disadvantage.

Democratic Rep. Al Lawson currently holds the seat. He says the new map will dilute the representation of African Americans in North Florida. DeSantis, who drew the new map, called the old district a “racial gerrymander” for linking minority communities in Jacksonville and the Florida Panhandle.

Former Congressional District Map
Former Congressional District Map(WCJB)

Voting rights organizations filed a lawsuit in Leon County against the state just hours after the governor signed the map approved during a special legislative session.

TRENDING: Disney government in dark about effect of law dissolving it

The plaintiffs include The League of Women Voters of Florida, the Black Votes Matters Capacity Building Institute, the Equal Ground Education Fund, the League of Women Voters of Florida Education Fund, Florida Rising Together, and residents from across the state.

RELATED STORY: Florida legislature approves redistricting map amid protests

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting

Latest News

Retail under apartments underperforms, Target to close doors after years of falling short
Retail under apartments underperforms, Target to close doors after years of falling short
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
The Golden Apple Horse unveiling will be at West Port High School
The Golden Apple Horse unveiling will be at West Port High School
The Golden Apple Horse unveiling will be at West Port High School
The Golden Apple Horse unveiling will be at West Port High School
Arbor Day
Mcintosh hosts its first-ever Arbor Day event