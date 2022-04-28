Neighbors react to Southwest neighborhood shooting that left at least one injured

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gunfire erupted in a Southwest Gainesville neighborhood this morning but few details are known about what happened.

The names of any suspects have not been released as this is still an ongoing crime scene investigation.

Two people have been detained for questioning but not formally charged.

Just before 10 a.m. this morning, shots were heard by neighbors coming from outside an apartment building at 6814 Southwest 6th Place.

The shots went on for about 10-20 seconds and police responded only a few minutes later.

According to one neighbor, this is the second time shots were fired this month and he feels there needs to be more of an effort made to get the guns off the streets.

Two people were detained based on a witness’ testimony and evidence.

Forensics teams have been on the scene for most of the day since the time of the shooting.

Deputies say there is no active threat and they plan to remain in the area this evening.

At least one person was confirmed shot, but deputies are not confirming whether there are additional victims.

Another neighbor expressed relief that the neighborhood kids were in school while the shooting occurred.

RELATED STORY: Breaking: Two injured, two detained after shooting in Holly Heights

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.