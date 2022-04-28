Advertisement

Neighbors react to Southwest neighborhood shooting that left at least one injured

Neighbors react to Southwest neighborhood shooting that left at least one injured
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gunfire erupted in a Southwest Gainesville neighborhood this morning but few details are known about what happened.

The names of any suspects have not been released as this is still an ongoing crime scene investigation.

Two people have been detained for questioning but not formally charged.

Just before 10 a.m. this morning, shots were heard by neighbors coming from outside an apartment building at 6814 Southwest 6th Place.

The shots went on for about 10-20 seconds and police responded only a few minutes later.

According to one neighbor, this is the second time shots were fired this month and he feels there needs to be more of an effort made to get the guns off the streets.

Two people were detained based on a witness’ testimony and evidence.

Forensics teams have been on the scene for most of the day since the time of the shooting.

Deputies say there is no active threat and they plan to remain in the area this evening.

At least one person was confirmed shot, but deputies are not confirming whether there are additional victims.

Another neighbor expressed relief that the neighborhood kids were in school while the shooting occurred.

RELATED STORY: Breaking: Two injured, two detained after shooting in Holly Heights

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting

Latest News

Spring 2022 graduates gathered for a university wide commencement ceremony
Spring 2022 graduates gathered for a university wide commencement ceremony
Governor Ron DeSantis has selected six people for the Florida Building code Administrators and...
Governor DeSantis appoints new members for the Florida Building Code Administrators and Inspectors Board
Governor Ron DeSantis has selected six people for the Florida Building code Administrators and...
Governor DeSantis appoints new members for the Florida Building Code Administrators and Inspectors Board
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say they arrested three people after a multi-day crime spree.
Three people are arrested after multiple days of thefts in Marion County
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say they arrested three people after a multi-day crime spree.
Three people are arrested after multiple days of thefts in Marion County