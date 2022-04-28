Advertisement

NFL Draft Profile: Zachary Carter

Florida defensive lineman could be a bargain in the mid to late rounds
Gator has versatility along the defensive line
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Zachary Carter is proof of what an extra year in college can do for a player.

The Gator defensive lineman already demonstrated productivity across three seasons, but as a senior in 2021, he accumulated 8.5 of his 17 career sacks and served as a team captain.

“I knew there was more I could do,” said Carter. “I just wanted to show I’m a complete player, I can stop the run, I can rush the passer.”

Now, he’s looking to tackle the NFL and could be a mid to late round steal in this week’s draft.

“I’m big but I’m athletic, I can move, change direction, I can run,” said Carter. “As a defensive lineman, it’s all about change of direction, so I think I really improved on that part of my game.”

Teams crave a defensive lineman who can play every down, and that’s where Carter’s versatility could become a factor. At 6-foot-4, 285 pounds, he can play both inside and on the edge and ran a 4.99 40-yard time at the combine. He is projected as a fourth round pick.

“I watch what I eat, I make sure I’m eating the right things,” said Carter. “Putting the right things in my body and then training wise, defensive end, inside, I’m ready for whatever situation I go into.”

Since his final game in Orange and Blue, Carter has signed with Quality Control Sports and trained at Michael Johnson’s performance center in Texas. He is big on self-belief, and doesn’t spend a lot of time looking at mocks.

“Whoever takes me whatever round I go in, it’s a blessing regardless because I know a lot of guys who’d love to be in my shoes,” said Carter. “Round 1, round 7, it doesn’t matter.”

Wherever Carter ends up, that team will be getting a player who’ll have the potential to terrorize offenses, inside and out.

