No. 9 Florida softball blanks Stetson 5-0; Snaps three game losing streak

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After getting swept over the weekend by No. 6 Arkansas to suffer their first Southeastern Conference series sweep of the season, the No. 9 Florida softball team bounced back from the deflating series with a 5-0 victory against in-state rival, Stetson.

The Gators (36-12) cranked out five runs on 10 hits, while holding the Hatters (20-29) scoreless and only yielding a pair of singles on Wednesday night at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

Lexie Delbrey (11-2) rattled off five innings of stellar pitching for the orange and blue. She surrendered the only two hits of the game to Stetson, but struck out six Hatters, and didn’t issue a walk, but did hit one batter. Delbrey threw 72 pitches over the course of her start and induced a pair of groundouts and secured seven flyouts to go with it.

At the plate, Cheyenne Lindsey, Charla Echols, and Kendra Falby carried the day for the orange and blue. Each player had two hits in the contest. Lindsey scored her only run of the game when Echols roped an rbi double down the right field line in the bottom of the 3rd to extend the lead to 2-0. Echols hit a couple doubles on the evening - those were the only extra base hits by any player for either team.

Falby left her mark in the cirlce by scoring from first base on a chaotic play. With two outs in the bottom of the 4th, on a pitch teammate Skylar Wallace swung and missed at, Falby attempted to steal second base and was successful due to an overthrow by Stetson catcher Jordyn Stanfill. After seeing the ball roll into center field, Falby then took off for third base and as she was sliding into the base the ball ricocheted off her left leg and bounced toward the Florida dugout. Falby popped up and dashed toward home and touched the plate standing up for the third run of the game.

The final two runs of the contest for the orange and blue came on a Walsh sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 5th that plated Christina Wellen, and on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the 6th, as Wallace grounded out to shortstop with the bases loaded to drive in Katie Kistler.

Florida’s win against Stetson increases their winning streak to seven games against the Hatters, and makes them 14-3 all-time.

Florida now hits the road to face conference foe No. 17 LSU on the road. That series takes place Friday, April 29 - Sunday, May 1.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.