Oak Hall boys lax team routs Maclay, 16-4 in region semis

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The final North Central Florida team still standing in high school lacrosse will play for a region title.

The Oak Hall boys ran past Maclay, 16-4 on Wednesday night to win the Class 1A region semifinal game. The Eagles (14-5) jumped out to a 9-1 lead and never looked back, defeating the Marauders (10-10) for the third time this season.

Oak Hall extends its winning streak to four and advances to face Bolles on Saturday in the state quarterfinals. The Bulldogs defeated Episcopal School of Jacksonville, 17-8 in the other region semifinal. Oak Hall fell to Bolles, 10-7 on April 8.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.