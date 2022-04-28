Advertisement

Oak Hall boys lax team routs Maclay, 16-4 in region semis

Eagles win fourth straight to reach state round of eight
Oak Hall rolls to victory in region semifinals
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The final North Central Florida team still standing in high school lacrosse will play for a region title.

The Oak Hall boys ran past Maclay, 16-4 on Wednesday night to win the Class 1A region semifinal game. The Eagles (14-5) jumped out to a 9-1 lead and never looked back, defeating the Marauders (10-10) for the third time this season.

Oak Hall extends its winning streak to four and advances to face Bolles on Saturday in the state quarterfinals. The Bulldogs defeated Episcopal School of Jacksonville, 17-8 in the other region semifinal. Oak Hall fell to Bolles, 10-7 on April 8.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting

Latest News

Jesse Williams and his parents sit a table during his scholarship signing at Bronson High School.
Bronson Eagles’ Williams inks letter to play at Rhodes College
Florida defensive back Kaiir Elam covers a play against South Carolina during the second half...
UF’s Kaiir Elam chosen 23rd overall by Buffalo Bills in NFL Draft
Bell softball players converse in the circle during the Bulldogs contest against Columbia.
Bell pounds Columbia 12-1 in high school softball
Florida defensive lineman Zachary Carter (6) encourages fans during the second half of an NCAA...
NFL Draft Profile: Zachary Carter
Buchholz H.S., Wednesday
Forest baseball team holds off Buchholz in 6A duel, 9-6