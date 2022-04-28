Santa Fe College will be having personalized graduation experiences

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe will be starting its personalized graduation experiences.

The school has not brought back in-person ceremonies yet.

Nurses pinning, allied health programs, and bachelors will have graduation experiences by appointment.

All A.A. degrees start Friday.

