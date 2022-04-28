Advertisement

Santa Fe College will be having personalized graduation experiences

Santa fe
Santa fe(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:02 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe will be starting its personalized graduation experiences.

The school has not brought back in-person ceremonies yet.

TRENDING STORY: Convicted murderer in Putnam County faces death penalty again

Nurses pinning, allied health programs, and bachelors will have graduation experiences by appointment.

All A.A. degrees start Friday.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Weekend Planner
Weekend Planner: 4/29/2022
Four corrections officers charged after inmate found dead in Ocala
Four corrections officers charged after inmate found dead in Ocala
Four corrections officers charged after inmate found dead in Ocala
Four corrections officers charged after inmate found dead in Ocala
Retail under apartments underperforms, Target to close doors after years of falling short
Retail under apartments underperforms, Target to close doors after years of falling short