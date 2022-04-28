Advertisement

School bus driver injured following crash in Bradford County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A school bus in Bradford County was involved in an accident.

According to Bradford County sheriff’s deputies, the driver of the bus suffered minor injuries, but no students were hurt.

The bus and a Sedan-style car collided near the intersection of State Road 100 and Northwest County Road 235.

Five students were on board, and paramedics examined the bus driver. The driver of the car refused medical care.

TRENDING STORY: Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
The Golden Apple Horse unveiling will be at West Port High School
The Golden Apple Horse unveiling will be at West Port High School
The Golden Apple Horse unveiling will be at West Port High School
The Golden Apple Horse unveiling will be at West Port High School
Arbor Day
Mcintosh hosts its first-ever Arbor Day event
Unplug Grief is hosting a three-day virtual global grief conference
Unplug Grief is hosting a three-day virtual global grief conference