School bus driver injured following crash in Bradford County

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A school bus in Bradford County was involved in an accident.

According to Bradford County sheriff’s deputies, the driver of the bus suffered minor injuries, but no students were hurt.

The bus and a Sedan-style car collided near the intersection of State Road 100 and Northwest County Road 235.

Five students were on board, and paramedics examined the bus driver. The driver of the car refused medical care.

